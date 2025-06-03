Today, Tuesday, June 3 sees moderate rain dominating the local weather forecast, with occasional gusts and grey skies overhead. Brief sunny intervals might appear late in the day, but the wet conditions are likely to linger. Temperatures near 12°C will keep things a touch cool. Breezy conditions are expected to accompany the showers.
Tomorrow starts with patchy rain moving across the region and a chance of brighter skies by midday. The unsettled forecast points to grey clouds hovering for much of the morning, though a dry spell could creep in later. Temperatures about 12°C maintain a mild but damp feel. The breeze should ease later, but drizzle may stick around.
Thursday ushers in a mix of light drizzle and a few clearer patches. Showers might pop up unexpectedly, so fleeting dryness is possible between the wetter spells. Expect temperatures near 12°C, which should keep the air feeling slightly chilly but manageable. Cloud cover could shift quickly, so periods of grey might give way to sudden brightness.
Friday’s weather continues the occasional rain theme, with morning clouds giving way to scattered showers. A few bursts of sunshine might sneak through, but dampness remains the main story. Temperatures close to 12°C round off the day, setting a steady tone heading into the weekend. Winds stay moderate, with no major disruptions expected.
This weekend sees patchy rain on Saturday, with bouts of cloud cover and only pockets of sunshine. Douglas may also experience a few heavier spells, though nothing too extreme. Temperatures about 12°C linger through the day, maintaining a cool feel. Patches of drizzle may continue into the evening.
