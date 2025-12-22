Today, Monday, December 22 in Douglas brings moderate rainfall that lingers throughout much of the day. Skies remain cloudy, with temperatures near 9°C ensuring a mildly damp feel. Showers are likely to persist through midday, though they could ease by late afternoon. Winds stay noticeable, occasionally making the rain feel heavier.
Tomorrow sees overcast skies predominantly covering for most of the day. Highs hover about 8°C, while early morning lows settle close to 6°C. Rain remains absent, leaving conditions quieter overall. Gentle breezes keep things cool, with occasional cloud breaks providing quick glimpses of sunshine through the afternoon hours.
Bright conditions should unfold on Wednesday, offering a refreshing winter outlook. Temperatures about 9°C give a comfortable midday peak, with a mild start near 7°C. Clear skies dominate, and gentle winds sustain a crisp atmosphere. No showers appear on the horizon, ensuring uninterrupted daylight for much of this day.
Sunshine is expected on Thursday, with highs reaching near 8°C and lows around 5°C. Dry skies keep the pattern stable, allowing abundant brightness. Light winds maintain a pleasant environment, preventing any significant chill. Conditions look steady and calm, promising another clear winter spell with no sign of rain.
Bright skies continue on Friday, offering a high about 7°C and lows near 5°C. No showers are in sight, and breezes remain gentle. Clear conditions persist through late evening, with heat levels steady throughout the day. Forecast conditions for the rest of the week appear equally settled and entirely free of any noticeable rain.
This article was automatically generated
