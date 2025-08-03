In Douglas, Sunday, August 3 brings early patchy rain and a chance of brighter spells by midday. Temperatures near 16°C keep things mild, although drizzle may linger in some spots. Sunshine could break through in the late afternoon, creating a few pockets of clearer skies before nightfall.
Tomorrow sees moderate rain early on, followed by showers that taper off in the afternoon. Temperatures about 16°C ensure a cool vibe, with occasional bursts of sunshine peeking through the clouds. Brief cloudy periods may return towards evening, bringing a mixed bag of light rain and drier interludes.
A showery pattern arrives on Tuesday, possibly giving way to brighter skies by midday. Temperatures hover near 15°C, maintaining a mild tone as any drizzle clears. Sunny spells might pop up later, but lingering clouds remain possible. Overall, it’s a day of on-and-off rain balanced by sudden bursts of sunshine.
A calm start is expected on Wednesday, with partly cloudy skies dominating the morning. Temperatures about 15°C mean comfortable conditions, though light drizzle may develop by midday. Overcast stretches are likely into the late afternoon, mixing with occasional rain. Clearer moments can emerge, offering a glimpse of sunshine before dusk.
A morning of patchy rain is on Thursday, transitioning to sunshine later. Temperatures near 17°C deliver a warmer feel compared to earlier days. Few clouds might linger, but showers should ease off by evening. This weekend is expected to see a rise in temperatures and bright spells. Dryness could follow. Some evening cloud may return.
This article was automatically generated
