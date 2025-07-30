Today, Wednesday, July 30, brings a mild weather outlook with patchy rain in places near Douglas. Temperatures near 16°C and lows about 12°C keep the day slightly cool. Some cloud cover is expected through the day, with occasional breaks to reveal brief sunny spells.
Tomorrow sees partly cloudy weather dominating for most hours. Temperatures about 15°C and lows near 11°C mean a very slightly cooler feel overall. Some fleeting sunshine might emerge occasionally, though overcast intervals remain possible. Light drizzle could develop in isolated spots, but any wet spells look brief.
Friday’s forecast remains sunny, with temperatures near 15°C maintaining a pleasant vibe. Generally clear skies should dominate, although a few scattered clouds may drift across in the afternoon. The weather outlook indicates minimal chance of rain, ensuring stable conditions. Evening hours could bring cooler air, but dryness persists. A light breeze might develop.
Saturday continues the bright outlook, with temperatures about 16°C offering a slightly warmer feel. Sunny spells look likely throughout, punctuated by occasional cloud cover. Early hours could see cool air, while the afternoon remains comfortable. Rain appears unlikely, letting the day stay mostly dry with minimal dampness expected. Evening skies should remain clear.
Sunday features more unsettled weather, with patchy rain expected in the morning. Temperatures about 15°C ensure mild daytime conditions, while brief drizzle might linger into the afternoon. Cloudy skies dominate, but intermittent bursts of brighter weather could appear. Later hours may still carry the risk of light rain. Expect slight gloom at times.
This article was automatically generated
