Today, Monday, August 4, in Douglas reveals moderate rain from morning through much of the afternoon. Temperatures near 16°C keep things fairly cool, with bursts of drizzle likely. Skies brighten slightly later, but rain remains likely for most of the day.
Tomorrow offers patchy rain and some cloudy spells. Showers might linger, but temperatures about 16°C should feel comfortable by midday. Lighter winds ease conditions, though a few drops could still appear.
Wednesday stays partly cloudy, bringing brief moments of sunshine. Occasional light rain may pop up, but temperatures near 15°C keep the air mild. Midday looks fairly bright. Evening hours could see clearer skies as winds stay moderate.
Thursday appears more settled, with patchy rain around 16°C in the morning. Sunny spells are likely during midday, before possible drizzle late afternoon. Clouds remain overhead into the night, though conditions look calm overall. Winds remain moderate.
Friday promises plenty of sunshine, with temperatures near 16°C for a pleasant afternoon. Early morning might bring mild clouds, but overall dryness is expected. Late evening remains clear and still, rounding off the week on a bright note. No rainfall predicted.
This weekend maintains the sunny trend, with clear skies expected to persist. Temperatures near 16°C provide a mild atmosphere for both Saturday and Sunday. Occasional cloud cover could drift by, but rain probabilities remain low. Calm breezes round out the forecast. Morning temperatures are expected near 12°C, with the afternoon climbing. Evenings stay comfortable, allowing for a relaxing end to the week.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.