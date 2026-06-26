Today, Friday, June 26 in Douglas features a weather forecast of patchy rain and occasional cloudy stretches. Early hours might see fog lingering, but some clearer skies could develop at times. Temperatures about 16°C keep the day feeling mild, while gentle winds add a breezy note. Sunny intervals may emerge briefly, yet expect a mostly unsettled vibe.
Tomorrow continues with a similar forecast, highlighting more clouds and possible drizzle through the day. Overcast skies may dominate, allowing only limited brightness to filter through. Temperatures near 16°C maintain comfort, although brief rain spells can appear at intervals. Overall, weather conditions stay on the unsettled side, offering mild but damp conditions.
This weekend shifts to a cooler pattern, with temperatures about 15°C bringing a slight dip. Cloud cover is likely for much of the day, and patchy rain could make an appearance. Some sunny breaks might emerge, delivering brief warmth between the clouds. Despite the showers, the overall outlook remains calm yet overcast.
Monday stays mostly cloudy, with occasional bursts of rain. Temperatures close to 15°C remain mild, though sunshine might still appear in short spells. Breezy moments could freshen the afternoon. The weather forecast suggests a relaxed, if slightly grey, day.
Tuesday rounds out this weather forecast with occasional light rain in places. Temperatures about 15°C remain consistent, sustaining a mild yet slightly damp setting. Partly cloudy intervals may brighten the day, though overcast periods linger. Winds remain moderate, keeping conditions comfortable. Misty dawns are unlikely. Prolonged rain seems quite improbable.
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