This weekend sees cooler weather Saturday, with temperatures about 15°C dominating. Patchy rain remains in place, and intermittent cloud cover might still linger. Conditions across Douglas appear breezy, although a few breaks of cloud could provide brief dryness. No severe changes are expected through the final day of the week. Winds might gain strength slightly, but conditions should remain manageable. In general, the forecast points towards mild transitions between showers and drier spells. Overall, confidence remains steady.