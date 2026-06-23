Today, Tuesday, June 23, brings patchy rain with occasional sunshine. Temperatures near 16°C are anticipated, and skies may turn misty later. Small bursts of rain could appear, but much of the day should remain relatively calm. Gentle breezes will move across the area, adding a pleasant touch.
Tomorrow looks partly cloudy, with only light rain likely at times. Temperatures about 17°C should keep things mild, and sunny intervals might brighten up the afternoon. Fog is expected early, but it should clear, revealing calmer skies as the day progresses.
Sunshine arrives Thursday, promising bright conditions throughout. Temperatures near 19°C should offer a pleasant boost compared to earlier days, and the sky is likely to stay mostly clear. Gentle winds may pick up slightly, but overall, the weather forecast suggests a fine day ahead.
Expect a return of patchy rain Friday, with cooler air dominating. Temperatures about 16°C keep it fresh, and occasional mist may roll in. Lighter spells of sunshine are possible, though breezes could strengthen as rainclouds pass overhead.
This weekend sees cooler weather Saturday, with temperatures about 15°C dominating. Patchy rain remains in place, and intermittent cloud cover might still linger. Conditions across Douglas appear breezy, although a few breaks of cloud could provide brief dryness. No severe changes are expected through the final day of the week. Winds might gain strength slightly, but conditions should remain manageable. In general, the forecast points towards mild transitions between showers and drier spells. Overall, confidence remains steady.
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