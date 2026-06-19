Today, Friday, June 19, moderate rain could dominate the forecast with breezy conditions and temperatures about 15°C. Showers should persist through most of the day, creating a soggy atmosphere. In Douglas, the weather outlook remains quite damp, so expect plenty of clouds along with occasional downpours.
Tomorrow promises a drier turn with patchy rain possible in the early hours. Skies may brighten later, bringing occasional sunshine and temperatures near 15°C. Conditions look calmer, with less wind compared to today, creating a more comfortable atmosphere. Cloud cover could still linger, but any drizzle should fade by midday.
This weekend ushers in a sunny spell, especially on Sunday, with temperatures near 16°C. The wind remains light, and any rain looks unlikely. Mornings could feel slightly fresh, but overall warmth should hold steady into the evening. Milder conditions should dominate well past midday. Visibility is expected to stay good throughout the day.
On Monday, partly cloudy skies should keep daylight bright, with temperatures about 16°C. A brief bout of patchy rain may pass through in the morning, though sunshine is expected to return. Clouds remain light, letting sunshine filter through. Evening conditions look steady, with minimal chance of showers.
Tuesday continues the partly cloudy theme with temperatures about 16°C. Overcast patches could appear in the afternoon, but widespread rain seems unlikely. Winds remain moderate, preserving a comfortable setting through the day and into the night. Some cloud cover could develop after sundown.
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