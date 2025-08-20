Today, Wednesday, August 20, starts mostly cloudy with a small chance of rain early on. Sunshine should break through by midday, offering drier conditions. Temperatures near 15°C will likely hold through the afternoon, creating a mild feel. Later, skies remain clear with minimal rain expected overnight.
Tomorrow, Thursday, brings partly cloudy weather and light breezes. Sunshine will appear at intervals, though occasional clouds may linger. Temperatures about 15°C are likely, keeping things mild. Rain is not expected, so the day should remain calm. Evening will stay clear with comfortable conditions.
Friday is projected to remain settled under partly cloudy skies. Bright spells will continue, with temperatures near 16°C at their peak. Clouds might roll in briefly, but rain chances appear low. Overnight, skies look mostly clear with no showers on the horizon.
Saturday sees a gentle mix of sun and cloud with temperatures climbing to about 17°C. The day should remain dry, and occasional clouds may drift by, but sunshine is likely for a good portion of daylight hours.
Sunday completes this weekend with clearer skies and abundant sunshine. Temperatures near 18°C may be reached, providing a touch of warmth. Rain does not appear on the forecast, so conditions remain bright. Meanwhile, the weather in Douglas looks similar with mild days and clear nights. Early next week looks just as settled, with occasional cloud cover and minimal rain. Temperatures near 19°C are plausible, sustaining a pleasant trend. Skies remain mostly bright. Expect scattered clouds on Monday but minimal rain likelihood.
