Sunday completes this weekend with clearer skies and abundant sunshine. Temperatures near 18°C may be reached, providing a touch of warmth. Rain does not appear on the forecast, so conditions remain bright. Meanwhile, the weather in Douglas looks similar with mild days and clear nights. Early next week looks just as settled, with occasional cloud cover and minimal rain. Temperatures near 19°C are plausible, sustaining a pleasant trend. Skies remain mostly bright. Expect scattered clouds on Monday but minimal rain likelihood.