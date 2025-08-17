Today, Sunday, August 17, brings bright skies with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures near 18°C promise mild conditions across Douglas. Light winds are expected, creating a calm atmosphere. No rain is anticipated, so skies should stay clear well into the evening. Late-night weather remains tranquil, featuring starry views overhead.
Tomorrow stays sunny with about 19°C as the warmth continues. Clear skies are likely, allowing a bright start to the day. Gentle breezes linger, and dryness is expected. Afternoon might see a bit of haze, but overall conditions remain stable into the night. Temperatures could dip slightly after sunset, but not drastically.
Another pleasant stretch arrives Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 17°C. These mild conditions feature occasional sunshine, though cloud cover could linger. Light winds contribute to a gentle feel, and no rain seems likely. Evening hours are expected to stay calm with dry weather. Late-night conditions remain steady, promoting a restful ambiance.
Midweek shifts to sunny conditions Wednesday, though temperatures hover about 15°C. Intervals of clouds may appear, but widespread rain is unlikely. Gentle breezes persist, preserving a relaxed vibe. The afternoon could feel cooler, yet sunshine should break through occasionally. Nights remain generally dry under mostly clear skies.
A slightly cooler pattern continues Thursday under partly cloudy skies with highs near 14°C. Sunshine may peek through at times, but breezes will keep things fresh. The day remains mostly rain-free, maintaining a comfortable setting. Dryness is expected overnight, leaving conditions undisturbed for the rest of the week.
This article was automatically generated
