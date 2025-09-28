Today in Douglas, Sunday, September 28 promises patchy rain and periods of cloud. Temperatures near 11°C are expected at peak time, dropping to about 9°C once evening arrives. The local weather forecast suggests drizzly spells earlier, gradually easing later. A gentle breeze might offer a bit of relief in the afternoon.
Tomorrow looks damp again as patchy rain lingers, with bursts of light drizzle possible. Temperatures about 13°C could feel slightly cooler in gusty moments. Some brighter intervals might emerge late in the day, but the forecast still leans towards sporadic showers. Nighttime lows sit close to 11°C. Expect occasional cloud.
Tuesday continues the unsettled pattern, with rain returning at times. Temperatures near 14°C offer mild daytime conditions, yet skies remain mostly grey. Brief patches of dryness may appear, though clouds persist into the evening. Winds might pick up slightly, adding an extra chill once dusk settles in. Expect occasional drizzle.
Wednesday brings steady rain, with moderate downpours prevalent through much of the day. Daytime highs hover near 13°C, while lows stay about 12°C. Heavier bursts of rain are likely, so conditions remain damp well into the afternoon. A brisk wind could help disperse clouds briefly before evening. Expect lingering moisture.
Thursday remains mostly cloudy, although daytime temperatures near 13°C feel mild. The forecast suggests limited rain, with only a slight chance of light showers late. Winds strengthen, bringing cool gusts and edging closer to breezy conditions by midday. Evening temperatures hover about 12°C, maintaining comfortable but overcast weather. Expect cloud.
