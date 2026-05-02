Today (Saturday, May 2) in Douglas brings patchy drizzle and clouds through the day. Temperatures peak near 11°C, dipping about 10°C at night. Expect occasional cloud breaks in the morning. Light rain is likely by late afternoon, with brief dry spells possible. Gentle breezes accompany showers, but brighter moments could appear.
Tomorrow sees heavier showers, with moderate rain moving in steadily. Temperatures hover near 10°C, falling to about 9°C at night. Persistent drizzle continues throughout the day, occasionally intensifying into heavier bursts. Clouds dominate the sky, offering limited sunny intervals. Gusts may pick up slightly, ensuring a damp atmosphere. Frequent puddles are probable.
A drier trend greets Monday, with partly cloudy skies and scattered sunshine. Temperatures climb about 10°C, lowering near 9°C overnight. The likelihood of rain is minimal, letting some sunshine peek through the afternoon. Winds remain gentle, providing a calmer feel overall. Light clouds might linger, but they should disperse.
A partly cloudy theme continues Tuesday, though a chance of drizzle remains early on. Temperatures near 10°C again, dipping about 8°C later. Sunshine emerges occasionally, balanced by overcast periods that mask the sky. Rain risk stays low, encouraging a relatively dry day. Gentle breezes keep conditions mild, without excessive gusts.
A cooler setting develops Wednesday, with patchy rain possible and cloud cover. Highs reach near 8°C, dropping about 6°C by nightfall. Brief sunny intervals may sneak through, but expect drizzle throughout the afternoon. Winds could pick up, maintaining a brisk feel. It’s a day dominated by grey skies.
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