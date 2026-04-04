Today, Saturday, April 4, brings patchy rain throughout, with frequent drizzle and occasional gusts. Temperatures near 10°C and lows about 6°C keep it cool. Overcast intervals mix with brief clear spells, though rain chances stay high. Windy conditions may persist, making this weather forecast rather changeable in Douglas.
Tomorrow sees continued showers, although the intensity appears lighter. Temperatures near 7°C and lows about 6°C could bring a cooler feel. Patchy rain is likely, but the sun might peek through in places. Winds ease slightly, yet this weekend remains unsettled, so expect changeable weather once again.
The start of the new week arrives with Monday offering milder conditions. Temperatures about 9°C complement patches of cloud, with occasional rain possible. Light breezes replace strong gusts, and the overall outlook turns calmer. Brief sunny spells during the afternoon may break up the cloud cover.
The next day brings mild air, with temperatures near 12°C and lows about 8°C. Early sunshine might shift to thicker cloud by afternoon, where short bursts of rain cannot be ruled out. Winds remain moderate, and a brief thunder chance is possible, maintaining interest in the forecast.
Midweek remains mostly cloudy in many areas, with temperatures about 10°C and lows near 9°C. A few partial clearings may emerge, but patchy rain could briefly appear again, maintaining an unsettled theme. Lighter winds make for calmer weather overall, yet the chance of drizzle continues. Expect cooler conditions to linger as the week progresses, keeping skies changeable and showers in the forecast at times.
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