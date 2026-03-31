Today, Tuesday, March 31 in Douglas sees patchy rain hanging around with momentary clear spells. Temperatures near 10°C keep things mild, though a bit of wind might add a slight chill. Light rain could appear on and off, so expect the day to feel damp but not too cold.
Tomorrow brings a chance of patchy rain with plenty of clouds dominating overhead. Temperatures about 10°C remain manageable, although stronger winds might blow through later. Some drizzle could pop up by evening, but intervals of drier weather might offer a calmer break. Keep an eye out for light showers lingering here and there.
Thursday looks cooler with maximum readings near 6°C and occasional rain drifting through. Expect more cloud cover, but a lucky patch of sun could emerge in the afternoon. Winds remain a factor, so it might feel chillier, especially if scattered showers pass by to add some dampness.
Friday sees moderate rain throughout much of the day, with temperatures about 9°C. A steady breeze may pick up, leading to stronger gusts by late afternoon. Some lighter spells of drizzle might replace heavier downpours occasionally, but it stays fairly wet overall. Clouds remain thick, limiting sunshine.
This weekend arrives with patchy rain in many spots and highs near 10°C. Expect breezy conditions to persist, potentially becoming quite gusty later in the evening. A few drier stretches could break up the showers, though overcast skies dominate. Slightly milder air sticks around, but scattered rain remains possible. Occasional winds may roar briefly.
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