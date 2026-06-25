Today (Thursday, June 25) in Douglas brings a mix of sunshine and a chance of rain later on, with temperatures near 19°C in the afternoon. Skies appear clear during early hours, dipping to about 15°C overnight. Light breezes might give way to thundery bursts, but it should remain generally mild.

Tomorrow sees moderate rain for much of the day, with top temperatures near 16°C. Cloudy skies persist into evening, dropping to roughly 15°C. Damp conditions dominate the local forecast, and occasional fog may linger in certain spots. Winds look stronger later, so a few gusts could sweep through some areas.

Saturday remains mostly bright with occasional clouds, pushing temperatures near 17°C. Sunshine is very likely throughout midday, though some breezes could pick up. Evening cooldown sees values dipping to about 14°C. No significant rain is expected. Nighttime skies might stay partly cloudy, offering relatively comfortable conditions for the later hours.

Sunday stays cloudy, with temperatures near 15°C. Some brief drizzle might appear, but dryness dominates most hours. An evening breeze could roll in, leaving a crisp feel by night at times. Lows settle about 14°C. Despite the overcast mood, a few sunny intervals may peek through to brighten the day.

Monday keeps a chill in the air, topping out near 15°C. Skies stay mostly cloudy, with very minimal rain expected. Breezes ease by midday, leaving calmer conditions well into the evening. Temperatures hover about 12°C overnight. Limited sunny breaks could appear now and then, but cooler weather remains fairly dominant.

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