Today in Douglas, Monday, April 6, starts off with patchy rain that may linger through the early hours, but some brighter spells should appear by midday. Temperatures hover near 9°C, keeping things mild despite the occasional drizzle. A light breeze might make it feel slightly cooler, yet a few sunny breaks are possible.
Tomorrow looks set for a sunny stretch, with temperatures about 11°C. Skies should remain mostly clear throughout the afternoon, providing pleasant weather for much of the day. No sign of significant rain is expected, so it should stay dry well into the evening.
Wednesday is forecast to offer partial cloud cover mixed with bursts of sunshine. Temperatures should reach about 10°C, keeping the day on the cooler side but still comfortable. Little chance of rain appears on the horizon, making for a dry spell that extends into the late afternoon.
Thursday could bring cloudier skies early on, followed by glimpses of sunshine through midday. Temperatures hover near 9°C, while the breeze remains gentle. Showers seem unlikely, meaning conditions are set to stay reasonably dry and mild as evening approaches.
Friday might see heavier rain at times, with drizzle lingering into the late afternoon. Temperatures hover about 8°C, which may feel cooler in any downpour. This weekend is expected to bring some improvement, although occasional showers could still pop up. Nonetheless, the weather forecast hints at slightly milder conditions that could brighten spirits. Winds may mostly pick up briefly, so a few gusts are possible during the day.
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