Today, Tuesday, April 14, brings patchy rain to start the day, with skies staying mostly cloudy. Temperatures lie near 9°C and may dip about 7°C overnight. Expect occasional light drizzle in some areas, but any heavier showers should be brief. Winds are breezy, keeping the air feeling a bit cooler.
Tomorrow features moderate rain for much of the day, with temperatures about 10°C. Winds pick up considerably, gusting higher at times. Showers may ease late afternoon, allowing a few sunny spells to peek through. Overall, conditions remain unsettled, bringing occasional drizzle. Nevertheless, glimpses of brighter skies are possible by evening.
The day after sees patchy rain returning, with temperatures near 10°C. Breezy conditions keep the air fresh, and lighter showers are possible in the afternoon. Overcast spells dominate early on, but brief sunny breaks might develop. Expect a mild evening with a steady drop overnight. Some drizzle may linger tonight.
Another day sees continuing unsettled conditions, with clouds dominating. Temperatures hover about 10°C, and patchy rain remains likely. Occasional drizzle could appear early on, though spells of dry weather may emerge midday. Winds stay moderate, prompting a cool feel across the region. In Douglas, conditions should hold throughout daylight hours.
This weekend remains cloudy, with occasional patchy rain about 10°C. Evening hours might bring partial clearing, although persistent breezes keep conditions overall cool. No major downpours are forecast, but light showers could still pop up. The rest of the week looks similarly calm, with stable temperatures and only minor fluctuations.
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