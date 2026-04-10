Plenty of patchy rain is set to arrive today, Friday, April 10, in Douglas, bringing a couple of clearer spells early on. Showers break out by late afternoon, and drizzle lingers in the evening. Temperatures near 8°C will keep things cool, but a few glimpses of sunshine appear between those rain clouds.
More wet weather continues tomorrow with moderate rain predicted most of the day. Brief spells of cloud cover mix with heavier showers around midday. Rainfall intensity may fluctuate, adding brief breaks between downpours. Temperatures about 7°C might feel chilly, and a damp, changeable atmosphere remains likely right into the evening.
Sunday could see scattered drizzle easing at times, though clouds linger overhead. Temperatures near 9°C provide a slightly milder touch. Occasional sunshine might peek through, but the sky is expected to stay mostly overcast. Rain may pop up in spurts, keeping conditions rather unstable through late afternoon. A light breeze might accompany the drizzle.
Showers resume on Monday, bringing another round of shifting weather conditions. Temperatures about 8°C keep the atmosphere brisk, though partial sunshine may break through as the day progresses. Intermittent rain remains a factor, ensuring sudden changes between damp skies and brighter moments continue well into the afternoon.
Tuesday appears calmer, offering mostly sunny spells early on. Temperatures near 9°C lend a slightly warmer feel, and clearer skies could stick around through midday. A handful of clouds may drift by, but overall, drier weather is forecast to prevail. Conditions are likely to stay mild well into the evening.
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