Today, Wednesday, April 15, the weather forecast points to moderate rain from early hours, with continuous showers stretching into the afternoon. Temperatures near 10°C keep the air feeling cool, although occasional calmer moments could pop up. By evening, skies may still look grey, but any heavier downpours should briefly ease.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain persisting throughout much of the day, though intervals of light relief are likely. Temperatures around 10°C maintain a crisp feel, and drizzle could return sporadically. Cloud cover might break at times, revealing glimpses of brightness, but expect occasional passing showers to dominate the forecast overall.
Conditions on Friday include moderate rain taking hold once more, with temperatures about 10°C. Showers could sweep in by mid-morning and linger through late afternoon. Brief dry spells might appear, yet darker clouds are likely to gather again. Any heavier bursts, however, should remain limited, keeping the day fairly unsettled.
This weekend on Saturday brings partly cloudy conditions, with temperatures near 9°C offering a cooler feel. Rainfall appears minimal, so morning skies may stay mostly grey before brightening a bit by midday. Occasional dull spells are expected, but the general weather forecast hints at much calmer, less damp conditions overall.
In Douglas, Sunday looks brighter and mostly sunny, with temperatures about 10°C. Any threat of rain should remain minimal, allowing clearer skies for the day. Conditions may turn hazy in the evening, though no significant showers are anticipated. This gentler weather likely ends the week on a rather mild note.
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