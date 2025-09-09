Today, Tuesday, September 9, brings patchy rain and a few brighter spells. Quick showers could appear in the morning, easing off by midday. Temperatures near 16°C will drop to about 12°C later. Residents in Douglas can expect a mostly cloudy sky with the possibility of sunshine for short periods.
Tomorrow is set for moderate rain throughout the day. Persistent downpours might dominate morning hours, with only limited gaps in the clouds later on. Temperatures about 14°C will slip to near 10°C by nightfall. Rainy conditions may spread widely, with brief lulls. Occasional heavier bursts are possible in some spots.
For Thursday, moderate rain is likely to linger most of the day. Maximum values hover near 12°C, dipping to about 9°C when skies grow darker. Showers should be fairly steady, though a few intervals of lighter drizzle could break up heavier spells. Some breezes may blow in.
On Friday, moderate rain continues, although occasional breaks might let temperatures climb near 12°C, settling to about 10°C later. Expect more cloud cover, and drizzle can recur in the afternoon. Rainfall looks likely off and on, but any clearer periods should remain brief.
This weekend signals more unsettled weather on Saturday. Temperatures about 11°C are expected, dipping to near 8°C after sundown. Moderate rain may persist during morning hours, followed by scattered showers in the afternoon. Overcast skies could dominate much of the day, though a chance of lighter drizzle is possible. A gentle breeze might also develop, keeping conditions fresh through the evening.
This article was automatically generated
