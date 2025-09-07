Today, Sunday, September 7, brings a weather forecast of moderate rain, with short spells of drizzle and heavier bursts. Douglas can expect temperatures near 20°C through the day, dropping to about 11°C overnight. Breezes might pick up later, so keep an eye on shifting skies throughout this rainy start.
Tomorrow looks showery again, though any rain should ease at times. Temperatures about 13°C in the afternoon and near 10°C after dark. Occasional breaks in the clouds allow glimpses of sun, making this forecast a little brighter than the previous day. Light showers are likely on and off into the evening.
The following day brings more unsettled weather, with patchy rain lingering. Afternoon highs near 15°C contrast with overnight lows about 11°C. Some sunshine could break through, but the overall outlook remains mild and slightly damp, making the day feel rather changeable. Rainfall may intensify briefly before clearing later on.
Midweek sees moderate rain at times, keeping conditions cloudy and cool. Daytime temperatures near 12°C, dropping to about 11°C when evening arrives. Blustery weather may appear briefly, but calmer moments give short reprieves from the wet spell, creating a mix of damp and drier intervals. Light drizzle could linger, but breaks are possible.
Later in the week, patchy rain returns with temperatures about 12°C by day and near 10°C overnight. A few sunny spells might peek through. Everything remains breezy, so expect changing conditions throughout the day, keeping this forecast lively into the weekend. Patchy cloud could settle in before nighttime.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.