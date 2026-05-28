Today, Thursday, May 28, delivers patchy rain early, coupled with a breezy start in Douglas. Temperatures about 14°C will settle near 12°C overnight. Occasional breaks of sun could pop up around midday, but short spells of drizzle remain possible. Winds may pick up pace.
Tomorrow features partly cloudy skies, with only slight hints of rain. Temperatures hover near 13°C, keeping conditions mild into the evening. Gentle breezes might move through occasionally, offering brief moments of freshness under the cloud cover.
A little sunshine may appear on Saturday before clouds move in. Temperatures stay about 13°C, while a chance of late showers could bring light rain into the afternoon. Winds remain moderate, and any rainfall should be brief, allowing occasional dry spells between showers.
Patchy rain is expected Sunday, with drizzle lingering at intervals. Temperatures about 13°C persist throughout the day, complemented by mostly cloudy periods and only occasional brighter spells. Gusts of wind could appear here and there, but overall conditions lean damp without becoming stormy.
The new week arrives Monday with the likelihood of moderate rainfall. Temperatures about 12°C dominate, bringing damp weather for much of the day. Intermittent drizzle could intensify during midday, eventually relenting to on-and-off showers through late afternoon and evening. Heavier bursts of rain might occur briefly, but fleeting drier gaps are possible as clouds shift overhead. Later in the evening, persistent cloud cover could keep conditions grey, increasing chances of drizzle near nighttime before easing off. Winds remain relatively brisk, yet not overly strong.
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