The new week arrives Monday with the likelihood of moderate rainfall. Temperatures about 12°C dominate, bringing damp weather for much of the day. Intermittent drizzle could intensify during midday, eventually relenting to on-and-off showers through late afternoon and evening. Heavier bursts of rain might occur briefly, but fleeting drier gaps are possible as clouds shift overhead. Later in the evening, persistent cloud cover could keep conditions grey, increasing chances of drizzle near nighttime before easing off. Winds remain relatively brisk, yet not overly strong.