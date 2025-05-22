Today, Thursday, May 22, brings mostly sunny skies, with only a trace of drizzle possible at daybreak. The local weather forecast in Douglas is bright, featuring temperatures near 12°C to keep conditions mild. Sunshine is likely to dominate for much of the day, offering a pleasant outlook for the region.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain moving across the local area, especially later, with the potential for drizzle in the evening. Conditions remain overcast, and temperatures about 13°C should be expected. Periods of light rain may persist, but occasional brighter spells could appear between those scattered showers and fleeting clouds.
Saturday looks wetter, with moderate rain expected for many parts of the day. Temperatures near 14°C bring a mild feel, though frequent showers could be heavy at times. A few breaks in the clouds are possible, yet the overall forecast points toward persistent rainfall dominating the majority of daylight hours.
Sunday’s forecast remains wet, with moderate rain continuing and occasional drizzle throughout the morning. Temperatures about 13°C will feel a touch cooler if showers intensify, and conditions could stay unsettled well into the afternoon. Any hint of dryness looks brief, so frequent, persistent rainfall should remain a notably consistent feature.
Monday continues the rainy spell, although periods of lighter drizzle are still possible in the morning. Temperatures near 11°C indicate a cooler day, and showers are likely on and off. Overcast skies could dominate, with occasional light rain persisting into the evening, bringing a rather damp end to this extended local forecast.
This article was automatically generated