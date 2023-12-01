A woman who drove while she was disqualified has been put on probation and given a further driving ban.
Lisa Marie Langley, aged 44, admitted the offence, as well as being uninsured.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that Langley was seen by police driving a Skoda, on Christian Road in Douglas, on August 14 at 3.40pm.
This was despite her being banned from driving for three years in February 2021 for drink-driving.
Police followed her onto Harris Terrace where she was stopped.
Langley told officers that she was test driving the Skoda with the intent to buy it, but when asked if she had a licence and insurance, she admitted she didn’t, saying: ‘I’ve been banned.’
The defendant was represented in court by duty advocate Helen Lobb.
A probation report recommended a period of probation as the most suitable sentence and Acting Deputy High Bailiff Graeme Cook agreed, making a 12 month order.
He also issued a further 12 month driving ban, meaning Langley, who lives at Mona Street in Douglas, will now be disqualified until November 2024.
She must also take an extended test at the end of her ban and pay £125 prosecution costs, which she agreed to pay at a rate of £50 per month.