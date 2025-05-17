A motorist who was caught driving under the influence of benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, has been fined £1,000 and given a two-year ban.
Liam George Allan Sayle appeared in court recently and entered a guilty plea to the drug driving offence.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that police were on patrol at Victoria Road in Douglas, on December 28, at 11.45am.
They saw 25-year-old Sayle driving a Mazda 2 in front of them, and spoke to him, after he was stopped at Victoria Crescent.
Officers reported that they had received information that the defendant was possibly driving under the influence of drugs, and Sayle admitted this when asked.
A drug wipe test proved positive for cocaine and Sayle, who lives at Heywood Grove in Onchan, was subsequently arrested and taken to police headquarters.
A blood sample was taken and sent to the UK for analysis.
This was later returned by Cellmark Laboratories and showed a result of 58 for benzoylecgonine, the metabolite of cocaine, which has a legal limit of 50.
The court heard that Sayle had no previous convictions.
The defendant was represented in court by advocate Paul Glover, who asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and lack of previous convictions.
The advocate said that there had been no criticism of Sayle’s driving and that he had taken full responsibility for the offence.
Mr Glover went on to say that his client had learnt a valuable lesson and asked the court to deal with the matter by way of a financial penalty.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered the defendant to pay £125 prosecution costs.
He will pay all amounts at a rate of £100 per month and was also ordered to take an extended driving test.