St Matthew's Church in Douglas played host to the 2025 'Gef 30 Under 30' Awards on Thursday evening, celebrating 30 of the Isle of Man's rising stars across 10 diverse categories.

The event, organised by the Isle of Man Today’s sister title, Gef.im, is part of an annual campaign designed to recognise the achievements and potential of young people who are making a significant impact across the island.

The 'Gef 30 Under 30' awards highlight those who are driving progress, breaking barriers, and shaping the future of the Isle of Man.

Supported by the Department for Enterprise as the campaign’s headline partner, the awards brought together many of the island's leading businesses, offering an opportunity to celebrate and showcase the talent, creativity, and leadership of the next generation.

The 2025 Winners, recognised for their outstanding contributions, were:

  • Achievement: Dr Erin McNulty, Aimee Freegard, Alex Johnston
  • Collaboration: Niamh Cowin, Callum Rowe, Sam Halliday
  • Community Impact: Elizabeth Cain, Anna Shaw, Caitlin Barlow
  • Creativity: Lily Wolter, Ella Cowin, Ammon Yeardsley
  • Disruptors: Lottie Owen, Ambrose McCartney, Percy Hampton
  • Entrepreneurship: Callum Staley, Josh Moore, Daniel Cretney
  • Innovation: Daniel Martin, Michael Valerga, Matthew Collister
  • Leadership: Becky Corkish, Rob Kelly, Rachel Quayle
  • Sustainability: Greg Watson, Rachel Smith, Rafaela Correia
  • Trailblazers: Isla Gale, Kennedy Thompson, Robyn Freestone

The event also received strong support from a range of partners, including Capital International, Robinson’s Food Hall, Top Care Agency, Isle of Man Arts Council, Farmers Combine, Launchpad, Zurich, Prospero Group, Biosphere Isle of Man, and Boston Multi Family Office, whose contributions helped make the celebration possible.

