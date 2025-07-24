Braddan-based pensions and retirement benefit solutions provider, Boal & Co, has appointed Louise Haynes to its executive management team as a director.
In addition to her appointed board responsibilities, Louise will provide group strategic leadership to the company’s international personal pension business, scheme accounting and group compliance teams while also managing a portfolio of personal clients.
As a member of the Boal & Co technical committee, Louise will also support Boal & Co’s wider product lines with internal technical advice and expertise.
With more than 20 years’ experience in Isle of Man pensions, Louise was managing director of the pensions division of Isle of Man financial services company Atla Group before joining her new employers.
The firm’s chief executive officer, Mark Kiernan, said of Louise’s appointment: ‘I am thrilled to welcome Louise to Boal & Co.
‘The addition of Louise to our team is a hugely positive step to support our strategy to strengthen and evolve our business both locally and internationally.
‘Louise brings substantial experience in the Isle of Man pensions market and is ideally placed to hit the ground running to provide executive lead to our established international personal products, both here and in Gibraltar.’
Louise added: ‘I have received a warm welcome to Boal & Co and am enjoying getting to know the experienced and dedicated teams.
‘Boal & Co has a strong customer-centric ethos which is evident in the people focused culture and I’m looking forward to my future with the company.’
