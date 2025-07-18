The Isle of Man has been recognised on the international stage for its leadership in sustainable finance, winning a Gold Award at the 2025 Citywealth Brand and Marketing Awards in London.
Finance Isle of Man, an executive agency within the Department for Enterprise, received the top honour in the ‘Best Sustainability Communication Campaign’ category for its work promoting the island’s commitment to ‘responsible investment and environmental goals’.
At the heart of the campaign was the ‘Isle of Man’s Sustainable Finance Roadmap’ – a two-year strategy aimed at aligning the island’s financial services sector with global sustainability goals.
The Roadmap, developed in partnership with the International Sustainable Finance Centre of Excellence (ISFCOE), outlines a series of targeted actions designed to support both regulatory development and industry training.
The awards, now in their ninth year, were held in June and hosted by BBC News presenter Rich Preston.
Winners were selected by an independent panel of 10 industry experts, with public voting also contributing to the final result.
Michael Crowe, CEO of Finance Isle of Man, said the award reflected a vital step forward for the island’s financial sector.
‘Strengthening our offering in sustainable finance is an absolute “must-do” initiative for the Isle of Man’s finance and professional services sector,’ he said.
‘The vision set out in the Roadmap will not only enable us to contribute to capital flows for sustainability purposes, but will also help to ensure that our proposition remains internationally competitive and relevant.’
Karen Jones, editor and CEO of Citywealth, said Finance Isle of Man had impressed the judging panel with its structured and forward-thinking approach.
She said: ‘Their Sustainable Finance Roadmap demonstrates not only a strong commitment to the global ESG agenda, but also a practical framework for implementation from regulatory development to talent upskilling.
‘It’s an impressive model.’
The Isle of Man’s financial services sector accounts for around 48% of the economy.
The Sustainable Finance initiative is part of a broader effort to ensure the sector remains ‘resilient, competitive and aligned with global trends’ in ethical and climate-focused investment.
Tim Johnston MHK, Minister for Enterprise, said: ‘I am pleased to see the Sustainable Finance Roadmap being recognised on a global platform.
‘It reflects our commitment to ensuring the Isle of Man remains competitive, while contributing meaningfully to environmental and social goals.’
The Roadmap also sets out 10 key actions across four strategic pillars, and includes plans for a new regulatory framework and sector-wide skills development.
Paul Blake, head of banking and fiduciaries at Finance Isle of Man, said the initiative was designed to secure long-term resilience.
‘This initiative is a commitment to aligning with global sustainability goals,’ he added.
‘The Roadmap is a testament to our collaborative and forward-thinking approach to securing a prosperous future for the island.’
The Gold Award places the Isle of Man among a small number of jurisdictions recognised for taking measurable steps toward embedding sustainability in financial services.