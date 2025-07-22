Genesis Gallery on Victoria Street is inviting the island’s corporate and cultural organisations to use its art-filled venue free of charge for meetings, evening events and social gatherings.
Gallery owner Sharon Callow announced the initiative as part of a wider effort to connect more deeply with the island’s community.
Now in its fourth year under Sharon’s leadership, Genesis Gallery has evolved into a vibrant hub for both art appreciation and community engagement.
Sharon, who moved into the arts from a background in corporate finance, first joined the Douglas gallery as a sales associate before taking on her current role.
The gallery features a wide range of contemporary artworks, including pieces by international names such as Mr Brainwash, Sherree Valentine Daines, Phillip Gray, and island favourite Doug Hyde.
‘The gallery is a stunning space for people to meet and collaborate,’ Sharon said.
‘We’d love to see it used more widely - not just for art lovers, but as a creative meeting place for the local business and cultural scenes.
‘We aim to make art accessible. This gallery isn’t just for collectors - it’s for everyone.
‘Whether you’re browsing, buying or just meeting friends, you’re welcome here.’
The gallery also provides in-home consultations, picture installation, and tailored advice to help clients build their collections.
For newcomers to the island, Genesis has become a ‘welcoming point of cultural connection’.
Genesis Gallery is open Tuesday to Friday from 10am to 5pm, and Saturdays from 11am to 3pm.
The space is now available at no cost for approved events outside regular hours.
Visitors are also welcome to drop by the gallery at 39 Victoria Street, Douglas, for a ‘coffee and a browse’.