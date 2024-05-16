The island is more accessible than it has ever been, and we are consulted by statutory, third sector and private businesses to see how they can continue making their services more accessible. However, there’s still much more to be done and sensory impairments, including sight loss, are often an overlooked disability. The current symbol for disability doesn’t help as it infers to be disabled is to have a physical and seen disability. The perception of accessibility is often limited to physical accessibility but for the blind and visually impaired digital and online accessibility can often be overlooked, which in a world that is becoming increasingly digitised, means those with such impairments can be excluded. For example; an automated phone system can be a real challenge to not only make the initial call but then followed by a suite of push number options.