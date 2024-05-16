The depiction of people on screen has more of an impact on people's sense of worth than is potentially realised. If you spend most of your life seeing people who don’t look like you take centre stage, it can really solidify where you sit in the pecking order of society. If you’re not seeing yourself represented in a nuanced, quality way or at all, it sends a message that your story is not one the world cares about. On the flip side, if you're so used to seeing people who look like you that you become numb to it, it can be a jolt to see that change. Some exposure therapy is needed, as well as seeing more stories from and about people who fall outside of the 'so-called norm'. We need to put ourselves in the shoes of those who have predominantly walked in the shadows of Hollywood rather than on the red carpet. Only then will we be able to move away from reacting angrily to something that is for us so trivial but for the under-represented is so important. Maybe then we can lean into celebrating diversity on our screens to a point where we no longer even notice, all we see is a good story.