All sea clothing is provided by the charity thanks to its sponsors, which Sailing for the Disabled relies upon for funds. Patricia Wild Opticians clearly saw the organisation’s value early on and has been a sponsor for 17 years now. The company often pays for members of BLESMA – The Military Charity for Limbless Veterans – to come to the island especially to take part in Sailing for the Disabled services, of which there are several to choose from. Whether individually or in a group, you can book on a short sail (four hours), a day trip, or, if you’re a bonafide sea dog, you can do a weekend trip, or week-long voyage to various places in the Irish Sea where you live and sleep on the boat.