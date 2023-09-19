The winners of the Food for All Sustainable Development Goal Art Competition were presented with their prizes over the weekend.
This took place at a special pop-up art display at the Villa Marina which coincided with the Isle of Man Festival of Food & Drink.
Hosted by One World Centre Isle of Man, the competition, based on the United Nation’s Sustainable Development ‘zero hunger’ goal, asked competitors to think about what action can be taken to make sure everyone gets enough food to be healthy, wherever they are in the world.
There were two categories: under 18s and over 18s.
For the under 18s, entrants were asked to design a poster on the theme ‘food for all’ promoting positive action on hunger.
The winner of the under 18s category was Haydn Johnson, with runners up Rhea Maher and Florence also commended.
In the 18 and over category, entrants were asked to produce an artwork in response to the theme. The winner of this category was Gill Nichols.
For every individual who entered the competition, Shoprite donated £1 to the Isle of Man Foodbank and the competition saw over 200 entries.