A talk is set to take place detailing the health of the Isle of Man’s wallaby population.
Visiting professor of veterinary pathology, Dr Arno Wuenschmann, will discuss his recent findings while investigating the island’s wallabies.
The free talk will take place at the iMuseum in Douglas on Saturday (April 26) from 11am to 12.30pm.
A spokesperson from the Manx Wildlife Trust commented: ‘Our survey, carried out in conjunction with DEFA, estimated the population of red-necked wallabies in the Ballaugh Curragh to be close to 1,000.
‘The department is now looking at the best ways to assess the health of the wallaby population.
‘Dr Arno’s findings, that he will share with us in this fascinating talk, has some insights that will contribute to this assessment.’