The Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT) has created a ‘Wilder School Award’ (Aundyr Scoill S’Feie) for primary schools across the island.
The nature conservation charity’s scheme aims to help Manx schoolchildren learn about wildlife while making their school grounds more wildlife friendly.
A spokesperson for the charity said: ‘School grounds can be important habitats for wildlife in both rural and urban areas as they can provide a wildlife corridor for many species.
‘The award scheme allows schools to create vital habitats and even provide useful data by surveying certain species.’
To achieve the award, classes or eco clubs are invited to complete at least five of the 10 of the suggested activities, which range from making bird feeders to upcycling plant pots.
The scheme also rewards schools who are already working to make their school grounds wildlife friendly as participants can submit photo evidence of the activities they have already completed.
MWT education officer Beth Penhallurick said: ‘We want children to have the opportunity to experience nature in their daily lives.
‘We hope that this is an exciting opportunity for pupils to engage with the environment around them and to know that they can play an important role in helping Manx wildlife for the future.’
Schools can get involved by downloading the information booklet from MWT’s website (mwt.im) which contains instructions on how to complete each activity.
Teachers can also request a free staff training session at a time to suit them with MWT education officer Beth for additional guidance on completing the award.