If you did, well done! If not, here are three more to try this month.
- Fancy a cuppa? Then make sure you save electricity (and £££s) by boiling just enough for your brew, not a full kettle. Kettles use lots of power – so overfilling is like pouring money down the drain. If your old kettle has shuffled off its mortal electrical coil and you need a new one, why not replace it with a smart, energy efficient model? Click here for the best buys suggested by Which? – or here for more ways to cut down on your brew-making bills.
- Before winter gets here, now is a good time to do any DIY jobs like fitting or repairing draught excluders to make sure you keep as much heat in your home as you can. It’s also worth checking the lagging on water pipes and tanks, and loft insulation. If you haven’t done so already, check out the series of articles on iomtoday.co.im (and in our Green Life supplement) by the Draught Master himself, ‘air tightness’ expert Trevor Clark. Here’s one of Trevor’s excellent articles to get you started.
- ‘It’s like Blackpool Illuminations in ‘ere!’: A phrase from back in the day that’s now back in fashion as a gentle reminder to switch off the ‘big light’ (and any small lights) when they’re not needed.
If we all do lots of little everyday things to reduce waste and pollution, it will all add up to make a big difference to future generations.
If you have a go at any of these ideas, let us know how you get on by emailing [email protected] – or send in your energy-saving ideas and we will share the best ones in next month’s ‘Be more green’ post!