Beach Buddies has received a major award at an international awards ceremony in London.
The Isle of Man-based charity has been awarded one of five international awards from Energy Globe, in recognition of its achievements and the emphasis of sustainability and education in schools.
The awards are presented annually by the organisation.
Energy Globe highlights “outstanding sustainable best practice projects which save our environment.”
Five members of the Beach Buddies charity attended the awards event, led by charity founder Bill Dale who said this was a ‘landmark moment’ for Beach Buddies.
Mr Dale added: ‘We have won awards in the Isle of Man previously, including from former Prime Minister Theresa May, and we very much appreciate every single award we have won.
However, the Energy Globe Award is something very special and gives the Isle of Man international acclaim.
‘Every single person who has supported Beach Buddies over the last 18 years, and everyone who has picked up litter anywhere on our Island should be proud of what we have all achieved together.
‘The Isle of Man has set a world standard in beach cleaning, and one of the unexpected bonuses has been to see how all of the Island - not just the beaches - has been transformed since we started.
‘This is international recognition at a very high level for what the people of the Isle of Man have done.’
The Energy Globe Award annually presents sustainable projects in the fields of environment and energy.
The awards are given at both national and international levels.
With over 180 participating countries, the award is currently the world’s largest environmental prize.
The Energy Globe Award is presented annually in the categories of Earth, Fire, Water, Air, Youth, and Sustainable City.
Beach Buddies was praised at the awards ceremony for its “innovative and sustainable” achievements, and in particular the charity’s strong connections with schools and its continuing emphasis on education programmes and hosting practical beach and community clean-up events for young people.
Michael Mueller, Trade Commissioner and Commercial Counsellor for Advantage Austria, said: ‘Today, almost 20,000 volunteers take part in the initiative and have removed up to 200 tonnes of rubbish every year.
‘Beach Buddies has proven the power of collective action and in successfully passing on the “sustainability virus”’, he added.
The awards ceremony took place this week in London’s embassy district at the offices of one of the award sponsors - Advantage Austria - the trade promotion organisation of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber.