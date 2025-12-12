Manx National Heritage (MNH) and Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT) have received the Environmental or Sustainable Initiative of the Year award at the 2025 Media Isle of Man Awards for Excellence, in recognition of a long-running conservation programme that has reshaped the ecological future of the Calf of Man.
The two charities have worked in partnership since 2012 on an ambitious effort to restore the island nature reserve’s native habitats and protect vulnerable species.
Central to the project has been the removal of invasive brown rats (Rattus norvegicus), which historically devastated ground-nesting seabird populations.
According to the charities, the results have been transformative.
The Manx shearwater, once declared extinct on the Calf, has rebounded to an estimated 1,500 breeding pairs. Eiders, a locally endangered sea duck previously absent from the island, have grown from zero to more than 100 pairs.
The Calf has also become the largest Manx breeding site for the Wheatear, now supporting 40 to 50 pairs each year.
Several species have returned after long absences. Over the past two years, the formerly locally extinct Water Rail has established a new breeding population of two highly productive pairs.
Meanwhile, 2025 recorded the highest number of Puffin landings in more than 30 years, with birds using all three decoy colonies created to encourage recolonisation. A confirmed breeding attempt in 2021 has fuelled optimism that the species may soon re-establish on the island.
Award judges praised the project’s scientific rigour, community involvement and international recognition, calling it a critical initiative in reversing ‘centuries of ecological decline’.
They noted that the partnership illustrates how coordinated conservation strategies - combining expert habitat management with volunteer support - can deliver measurable and lasting ecological recovery.
The panel also highlighted the programme’s broader significance, describing it as an example of environmental stewardship that strengthens the Isle of Man’s global reputation for biodiversity protection.
Connie Lovel, chief executive of Manx National Heritage, commented: ‘This award is a thoroughly well-deserved honour for the many people whose dedication and contributions over many years have made this remarkable recovery of nature possible on the Calf.
‘We extend our sincere gratitude to every member of staff who has purposefully supported this work over the years, to wardens past and present, and to every contractor, volunteer, and supporter who has so generously shared their time, skills and expertise – all contributions that have been invaluable to the success of this conservation project and to the ongoing management and stewardship of the Calf of Man.
‘This recognition highlights our commitment to safeguarding the island’s biodiversity, promoting long-term sustainability, and honouring its rich natural heritage.’
Graham Makepeace-Warne, chief executive of MWT said: ‘This award is a powerful reminder of what we can achieve when organisations like MNH and MWT work side by side for the benefit of wildlife and therefore for the benefit of us all.
‘The remarkable recovery of Manx Shearwater on the Calf shows how partnership, persistence and shared purpose can restore even the most fragile ecosystems.’