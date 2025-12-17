Isle of Man Energy has launched its ‘4Gen Gas Carbon Reduction Program’, an initiative designed to reduce carbon emissions by replacing fossil fuels within the gas network with certified green gas.
Green gas, also known as biomethane, is a renewable and low-carbon alternative to traditional fossil fuels, produced through the anaerobic digestion of organic matter.
The program aims to provide customers with a practical way to lower their carbon footprint without relying on carbon offsetting.
Under the scheme, customers can opt into 4Gen Gas by adding it to their existing gas plan. Those who participate will receive bills that clearly show the amount of carbon reduction achieved through their choice, offering transparency around the environmental impact of their energy use.
The introduction of 4Gen Gas marks a significant milestone in the company’s nearly 200-year history.
Described as the fourth generation of gas supplied by Isle of Man Energy, the program reflects a transition from traditional fossil fuels toward renewable and lower-carbon alternatives.
A spokesperson from Isle of Man Energy commented: ‘This milestone reflects the company’s commitment to innovation and sustainability, moving to alternatives that support the Isle of Man’s journey toward net zero by 2050.’
Graeme Millar, chief executive officer at IoM Energy’s parent company the Islands Energy Group, said the program is designed to make decarbonisation more accessible for households and businesses.
‘Our 4Gen Gas Carbon Reduction Program gives customers a practical way to take action for a sustainable future,’ he said.
‘By reducing fossil fuels within the network, we’re offering a simple, flexible solution - no appliance changes, no lifestyle disruption, just a smarter choice for the planet.’
Isle of Man Energy says further details about how the program works, eligibility, and the environmental benefits of certified green gas are available on its website.