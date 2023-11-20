Charity Supporters of the Curraghs Wildlife Park (SCWP) has donated two new wheelchairs from Kissack Care for the use of visitors to the Park.
The park’s existing stock of wheelchairs are showing signs of wear and tear, so SCWP were asked for help in replacing them.
Kathleen Graham, the park’s general manager, said: ‘We are very grateful to receive these wheelchairs and know that it will help many of our visitors who rely on them to be able to fully explore the site.’
SCWP treasurer Shirley Corlett said: ‘With a grant from the Co-op and help from Kissack Care, we are so pleased to be able to donate these wheelchairs. It is a great example of working with others who care about everyone in our community, delivering benefits to those who really need our help.’
The Co-op’s Sue Icely added: ‘We are very happy to be able to contribute a donation. We are very proud that the Co-op supports organisations within our community and we hope this helps make a difference to park visitors.’