The Isle of Man Post Office’s Stamps & Coins division has released a new set of 10 commemorative stamps celebrating the island’s natural beauty and lesser-known landscapes.
The exclusive collection, titled Wild Isle of Man, has been created in partnership with Andy North, author of The Wild Guide Isle of Man, and was released this week.
Drawing inspiration directly from the recently published guidebook, the stamp set showcases breath-taking scenes and evocative locations from around the island.
The images highlight a wide range of wild places, from secret beaches and rugged coastlines to peaceful glens and striking viewpoints.
The Wild Guide Isle of Man is described as a joyful exploration of the island’s natural and cultural treasures, bringing together adventures, points of interest, and recommendations for places to eat and stay.
This stamp collection reflects this spirit, inviting both collectors and the wider public to look beyond well-trodden paths and rediscover the beauty scattered across the Island.
Both the book and the stamps celebrate the Isle of Man’s unique status as the world’s only UNESCO Biosphere nation.
In support of Blein ny Gaelgey 2026 – the Year of the Manx Language, the collection also features the use of Manx throughout, further strengthening its cultural significance.
Isle of Man Stamps & Coins hopes the issue will encourage people to reconnect with nature at a time when modern life is increasingly dominated by indoor, screen-based routines.
The collection promotes the benefits of spending time outdoors and engaging with the wilder environments that exist all around the Island.
Author Andy North welcomed the collaboration, describing the project as a privilege: ‘I feel very lucky to have been able to wander around this stunning Island, exploring and capturing some of the natural beauty and the special places that may have been hidden just off the beaten tracks,’ he said.
‘I would like as many people as possible to share this feeling of gratitude for all that we have around us, and I hope you enjoy a tiny glimpse of that within this set of stamps.’
The release also marks the 20th anniversary of Manx environmental charity Beach Buddies, whose ongoing work helps keep the island’s coastline clean.
Beach Buddies organises around 230 events each year, supported by more than 15,000 volunteers, and cares for more than 100 miles of Manx coastline.
Maxine Cannon, general manager of Isle of Man Stamps & Coins, said the collaboration was a natural fit.
‘We are delighted to work with Andy North on this special issue. His work perfectly reflects the spirit of adventure and natural beauty that makes our Island so extraordinary.
‘These stamps are both a tribute to our landscapes and an invitation to discover them for yourself.’
The Wild Isle of Man collection is available online and at selected Post Offices, including a stamp set, First Day Cover, Presentation Pack, and self-adhesive postal booklets for both Isle of Man and UK values.