People with active ‘building control’ applications for new buildings, and those working in the heating and construction trades, are being urged to check that their heating system plans comply with new regulations.
This comes ahead of a ban on the installation of fossil fuel heating systems in new buildings - including houses, extensions and commercial properties - from January 1, 2025.
The Isle of Man Government has encouraged anyone needing to adjust their building plans, to a permitted clean heat alternative, to do so and is offering fee-free amendments.
A government spokesperson said: ‘Anyone having a fossil fuel heating system installed in a new building prior to the ban, or who has already fully commissioned one, must obtain a dated certificate from their heating engineer to demonstrate compliance.
‘This document will be necessary to obtain sign-off from Building Control.
‘To aid a smooth transition, Building Control has been able to reject all applications submitted since January 2024 that include a fossil fuel boiler, oil tank, or gas supply—unless the plan stipulated a non-fossil fuel alternative in case the work was not completed this year.’
Clare Barber, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said: ‘By moving towards cleaner, low carbon heating systems in new builds, we are taking decisive action to prevent and reduce embedding new carbon emissions, promoting sustainable development across the island.
‘I encourage all residents, businesses, and industry professionals to stay informed and support this transition to a greener future, in line with Our Island Plan.’
A comprehensive flowchart is available on the government’s Net Zero website to help people determine if their development is affected, along with detailed guidance.
Anyone with further queries can contact the government’s Climate Change Transformation Team at [email protected].