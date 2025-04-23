A new companion guide detailing the rich landscapes and nature in the Isle of Man is set to be released next week.
Put together by island author and active lifestyle guru Andy North, the publication will be titled ‘Wild Guide: Isle of Man’ and is set to be published on Thursday, May 1.
With over 400 entries, the guide will include detailed recommendations on wild swimming, hiking, ancient ruins, waterfall walks and secret glens.
Highlights include the stunning cliffs of the Calf of Man, where you can spot seals and seabirds, the hidden coves of Niarbyl Bay and the prehistoric ruins at Meayll Hill Circle.
The guide will also highlight a selection of traditional Manx inns, cosy cafés and farm shops for ‘refuelling and relaxing in’ after adventures.
A spokesperson involved with the publishing of the book commented: ‘From rugged coastal cliffs and ancient woodlands to hidden glens and secret beaches, this guide unearths the island’s most enchanting and secluded places.
‘Escape the crowds and venture off the beaten path to uncover a trove of untamed landscapes, rich wildlife and fascinating heritage.
‘With insider tips on the best places to stay, stargaze or enjoy a picnic in nature, this guide will help you immerse yourself in the island’s wild spirit.’
Andy North grew up in the island and has been involved with adventure, wildlife and wellbeing for the last 35 years.
He has also led groups into the wilds of New Zealand, Patagonia, Africa, Alaska, Norway, Europe, the UK and Ireland.
While living in Skye for a spell, Andy helped run environmental education in schools, worked as a volunteer for the RSPB and led kayaking, mountaineering, windsurfing and coasteering clients into the wild places as a professional guide.
In 1999, Andy returned to the Isle of Man, where he worked with many outdoor operators and the charity sector, mostly helping disadvantaged young people with adventures all around the island.
Andy said: ‘I returned to my creative career in film, photography and graphic design for many years, but I’ve recently returned to working outdoors, helping promote the island as a stunning place to feel fully alive and enjoy being active and adventurous.
‘I also own Happy Explorer, a social enterprise that runs well-being retreats that combine adventure, mindfulness, wildlife watching, glass-bottomed kayaking, cold water immersion and other techniques for forging deeper connections with nature.
‘I am keen to help people discover some of the unique qualities this beautiful island offers.’
The new guide will include 400 hand-picked sites around the island, from secret swimming spots to hidden glens, detailed maps, insider tips and advice on travelling safely and sensitively, as well as evocative photos capturing the ‘full magic’ of the recommended sites.
The guide is being published by ‘Wild Things’, a multi award-winning family-run publisher.
To find out more about Wild Things, the new guide and how to pre-order, you can visit https://wildthingspublishing.com/product/wild-guide-isle-of-man/