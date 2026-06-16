A new documentary exploring the climate and nature crisis will be screened in Douglas next week.
The ‘People's Emergency Briefing’ will be shown at St Thomas's Church on Tuesday, June 23, with admission free.
The event will be introduced by former senior Isle of Man meteorologist Adrian Cowin and is being organised by Isle of Man Friends of the Earth.
The film brings together leading scientists and experts to discuss the latest evidence surrounding climate change and biodiversity loss, as well as the actions they believe are needed to strengthen economic resilience, communities and quality of life.
Organisers say the documentary aims to provide an honest assessment of the challenges facing society while highlighting practical solutions and reasons for optimism.
A poster for the film screening shows a sign of a bus falling into water, which references a flood that happened in the Isle of Man back in 2015.
A spokesperson from the event commented: ‘The publicity image refers to the event in 2015 when a bus fell into Laxey River due to the bridge collapsing. This was during widespread floods caused by heavy rainfall, where one month's worth of rain (four inches) fell in one day.
‘These heavy rainfall events are becoming more frequent as the climate changes, according to Met Office records. The island is getting 10% more autumn rain in recent years than the long-term average.
‘The movie looks at the latest in the climate and nature crisis and its impacts on us and what should be done about it, according to leading UK scientists and experts.’
Following the screening, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from people in the island about projects and initiatives taking place in response to climate and environmental challenges.
Doors open at 6.30pm for refreshments ahead of the 7pm screening.