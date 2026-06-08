John Keggin, founder and commercial director of Island Escapes, which became part of the Cornish family-owned Sapphire Holidays group last year, said: ‘Bringing this in-house has been a goal for a long time to provide resilience to the business and allow for future growth, and with the support of Sapphire Holidays, we were able to move ahead with the project, acquiring the perfect building at Balthane Industrial Estate near our office in Castletown.