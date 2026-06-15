Workers swapped car keys for walking shoes, bike helmets and bus passes last month as Better Journeys Week came to the Isle of Man for the first time.
Better Journeys Week is an annual initiative organised by the Better Journeys Project, which has previously been held in the Channel Islands.
Sponsored by Mourant, the campaign aims to raise awareness of the benefits of active and sustainable travel, including improved health, lower emissions and reduced traffic congestion.
This year's theme, 'Don't just commute: CONNECT!', encouraged islanders to view their daily journeys as more than simply getting from A to B, inviting them to connect with their surroundings, their communities and themselves by making small, realistic changes to the way they travel.
Around 250 people on the Isle of Man took part in the inaugural event.
Jade Foster, engagement manager for the Manx Government's Climate Change Transformation Team, said: 'We were delighted to welcome the first Better Journeys Week to the Isle of Man.
'Whether walking, cycling or using public transport, we've encouraged staff, schools and public bodies across the island to embrace more sustainable ways of travelling, and this has been a fantastic campaign to be part of.
'Colleague stories like Lily Kneale's, who describes cycling to work as "honestly unmatched" and credits it with improving her life, highlight the personal as well as environmental benefits.
'We had 250 participants visiting our commute leaderboard during the week, with 50 actively logging journeys. If sustained year-round, this would equate to three tonnes of carbon savings.
'Initiatives like this, alongside support provided through schemes such as Cycle2Work, demonstrate how we are working with partners to encourage lasting behaviour change that benefits our biosphere, our community and our economy.'
Better Journeys committee member Rollo de Sausmarez said he was pleased to see the Isle of Man taking part.
He said: 'It's been brilliant to see so many people across the island taking part in Better Journeys Week.
'We know it's not always possible to leave the car behind. However, choosing a more sustainable option once or twice a week can still have a meaningful impact.
'Better Journeys Week is about showing that small, realistic choices can add up when more people feel able to make them.'
Better Journeys was launched in Jersey and Guernsey last year.
Similar schemes have already been introduced in major cities and Mr de Sausmarez believes they can work just as effectively in smaller island communities.
He said: 'These types of sustainable and active travel initiatives are well known in major cities such as Paris and London.
'As the initiative has expanded from Guernsey to Jersey and now the Isle of Man, it highlights how islands are uniquely placed to embrace these ideas. While we have fewer people to move around, distances are shorter and space is at a premium.'