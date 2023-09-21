Discover Diving in Port St Mary has been running an underwater photography competition.
The Isle of Man Splash In competition is now in its 7th year and is still fiercely contested.
All the images have to be taken during the summer in Manx waters.
Snorkellers and divers from all over the island submitted their best images for judging in four categories; Macro, Scenic, Novelty and a biodiversity portfolio of four images.
The competition prizes were sponsored by Discover Diving and the Splash In trophy for the overall winner was sponsored by Biosphere Isle of Man.
The waters around the island are world famous for their amazing marine life, but often it’s only divers and snorkellers that get to see what’s there.
This year’s new category was a portfolio of images, which challenged photographers to represent the diversity of marine life found around the island.
The winner was Dr Ben Houghton with a selection that included a diving guillemot, a catshark, a nudibranch and an octopus.
Winner of the Macro category was Tim Nicholson for his picture of a very photogenic nudibranch, Acanthodoris pilosa.
Kathryn Fowler scored a double success with her novelty photograph of a Merman and her beautiful scenic shot of the North Stack, a rocky pinnacle just off the Calf of Man.
Kathryn also won the video category for her My Diving Month two-minute video.
The overall winner was Kathryn Fowler and she took home the Biosphere Isle of Man trophy.
The images were displayed to the public during the Festival of the Sea and winners received their prizes from Michelle Haywood of Discover Diving at a presentation evening.