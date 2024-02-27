In today’s digital economy, businesses face challenges in simultaneously meeting their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) targets and ensuring robust cybersecurity and privacy measures.
Its theme, and the focus of the comprehensive research behind it, is that it’s time to view cybersecurity and ESG though the same lens.
Concerns about these issues have been at the forefront of global risk maps for several years. However, while environmental aspects of the ESG agenda have received significant attention, say KPMG, other elements such as cybersecurity and privacy have not been as well-developed.
This is concerning as cyber threats are soaring in frequency and are impacting business operations, continuity and reputations.
In this context there’s growing pressure for businesses to exhibit transparency regarding their corporate commitment to cybersecurity and ESG.
Cybersecurity has garnered increased attention from regulators, who now demand prompt and comprehensive incident notification, as well as disclosure of an organization's cybersecurity control maturity. Furthermore, the intersection of cybersecurity and the ESG agenda has assumed a pivotal role in shaping the future of corporate social responsibility.
The Cybersecurity in ESG paper aims to explore the connection between ESG and cybersecurity.
It delves into the advantages of managing these issues in unison and how an integrated approach can safeguard an organization's well-being, secure its future, and protect the interests of customers, clients, and business partners.
By addressing cyber risks within the broader framework of ESG, companies can effectively safeguard their operations, customers, and reputation while fulfilling their wider social and environmental obligations.