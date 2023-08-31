Tina adds: ‘The idea of the tree planting was to keep the wildlife corridor going: it starts at Cringle plantation and it goes over Cringle park, goes to Earystane then to us. Other neighbours and farms have done some planting too, and then there’s the plantation that’s just been planted by the Woodland Trust/Commissioners by Tom the Dipper’s, [at the top of Ballakillowey] so the idea is that nature has pathways to hop along and we’ve already seen the fruits of our labour on that.’