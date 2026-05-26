Recent wildfires and ongoing hot weather have prompted three island charities to urge the public to take extra care in the countryside to help reduce the risk of further fires.
Manx National Heritage, Manx Wildlife Trust and Manx BirdLife have issued a joint appeal following recent wildfire incidents across the island.
The organisations warned that even a small spark can quickly develop into a serious wildfire, particularly during periods of dry and warm weather, and added that wildfires can threaten wildlife, nesting birds, upland habitats and historic sites.
Members of the public are being encouraged not to light fires or barbecues near dry vegetation, avoid discarding cigarettes or litter in the countryside, and refrain from parking vehicles on long dry grass.
The charities are also reminding people to call 999 immediately if they spot a countryside fire, stressing that individuals should never attempt to tackle a wildfire themselves and not assume that someone else has already reported it.
Richard Seed, environmental and engagement manager at Manx National Heritage, commented: ‘Our countryside and nature reserves are incredibly vulnerable during prolonged periods of dry weather.
‘Wildfires can spread rapidly and devastate habitats, putting wildlife populations at serious risk. We’re asking everyone to play their part by taking extra care when enjoying the outdoors and following simple precautions which can help prevent wildfires.’
Carmel Croukamp, head of engagement at Manx Wildlife Trust, added: ‘In dry upland conditions, fires can spread far faster than many people realise.
‘A discarded cigarette, disposable barbecue or even parking on long dry grass can be enough to start a serious fire. We’re asking everyone visiting the countryside to think carefully about fire risk and help prevent avoidable incidents before they happen.’